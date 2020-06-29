Kate Upton, Justin Verlander extend support to New York hospital with gear and research

American supermodel Kate Upton and her baseball star hubby Justin Verlander continue to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a lengthy Instagram post to her 6.2 million followers, she said the couple plan to donate to an initiative of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Kate wrote: "@justinverlander and I are so grateful to be able to donate to the Institute for Health Equity Research (IHER) launched by Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. Their dedicated team will help save lives and work to end racial and social disparities, not just in the present, but for generations to come. Also, we are proud to partner with @CanadaGoose who is donating 20,000 scrubs to Mount Sinai New York to continue to protect the healthcare workers on the frontlines fighting this virus."

Meanwhile, Kate said the initiative hopes to help the lower income groups who cannot afford healthcare. "Mount Sinai are working to understand the effects of health issues, including COVID-19, affecting at-risk communities, specifically those that are non-white, low-income, immigrant, uninsured, and LGBTQ+ across all ages, genders, and abilities. The IHER team is dedicated to identifying problems and developing solutions to combat systemic healthcare disparities," she added.

