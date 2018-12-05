Uri is a tad more than a movie; here's why!

bollywood

Directed and written by Aditya Dhar and produced under the banner RSVP by Ronnie Screwvala, URI is slated to release worldwide on January 11, 2019

URI: The Surgical Strike stills

URI: The Surgical Strike is a military drama based on the real-life incident that took place in 2016 when the Indian Army conducted a surgical strike in Uri Kashmir.

Vicky Kaushal plays the lead in the film leading the operation alongside Yami Gautam who will be seen sharing the screen space as the female lead of the film. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

Yami Gautam will be seen in an all-new avatar playing the role of an Intelligence officer in the film. This would be the first time Yami will be seen in a character belonging to the armed forces, something she has never played before. To get into the skin of the character she had to shorten her hair to add authenticity into the look of an intelligence officer.

Talking about his experience in the world of showbiz, Vicky Kaushal said: "Being an engineer, I tore my job letter to give my entire attention to acting. Your backup can be your weakness, and thus to give those 2-3 per cent extra, I dropped my backup. Today, everybody is giving 100 per cent to everything, but with backup, you will lose the motivation to put in those extra efforts."

Also Read: A Nation-Wide Radio Tribute For 26/11 Martyrs By Team URI

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates