URI: The Surgical Strike week one collection: Movie garners Rs 78 cr at the box office

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina

Uri: The Surgical Strike has completed a week on the box office and it shows that it is three times bigger than any new film released in 2019. Running successfully, at the box office the film has raised in 7.60 crores on Friday taking the grand total to Rs 78.54 crore.

URI - The Surgical Strike is going unstoppable as the film has been witnessing an extraordinary run at the box office by raking in Fri Rs 8.20 crore, Sat 12.43 crore, Sun 15.10 crore, Mon 10.51 crore, Tue 9.57 crore, Wed 7.73 crore, Thurs Rs 7.40 crore and Rs 7.60 crore on Friday.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Recently, To celebrate the success of the film and the love it has been receiving from all quarters, the film’s team came together for a success bash at a restaurant in the city. Lead star cast Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, director Aditya Dhar, producer Ronnie Screwvala along with Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina also graced the success bash.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be one of the first hit of 2019 given by RSVP after giving Kedarnath. Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019.

