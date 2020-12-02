Urmila Matondkar flaunts her Hindutva as she joins Shiv Sena

Flashing her Marathi credentials and disclosing the love for Hindutva, Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar, who attempted an unsuccessful run at last year's Lok Sabha elections from the Congress, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday. She denied striking any bargain in getting recommended by the Sena for the upper house from the governor's quota, saying that all that the party wanted was to promote the high values of the parliamentary practices of the august house.

Sena president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray made a rare appearance to welcome the Rangila star in the party in the presence of her husband, the son and other leaders at their Kalanagar residence.

Interacting with the media persons, Urmila said she was offered the MLC seat by the Congress as well, but she politely refused it. The actor-politician said she quit the Congress 14 months back because of the leaders who spoke against the party. "I never said I quit because I was harassed or troubled. I'm not a woman who can be troubled by anyone. I quit the Congress, but I don't dislike it," she said, adding that Thackeray himself called her to say he was interested in sending her to the Legislative Council because the upper house has certain standard and parliamentary values that should be promoted.

"I liked the thought and I accepted it. Let's see when it gets cleared," she said, in reference to the announcement to be made by the governor, who hasn't yet cleared the 12 names sent by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Mumbai-Bollywood inseparable

Urmila said the people in Bollywood should stand up against injustice. "We will help them. But they seem very vulnerable. A lot of money is at stake," she said when asked about a series of arrests of the industry people and an alleged attempt to take the industry away from Mumbai. "Bollywood isn't just [about] three or four stars," she said.

"Mumbai and Bollywood are connected with our nerves and blood. Many people work tirelessly in the industry and have a great connection with the city. Mumbai and Bollywood are inseparable," she added.

When asked about the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's plan to set up a film city in his state and his visit to Mumbai on Tuesday and Wednesday, Urmila said she would welcome Adityanath with 'Jai Maharashtra' chant. "I wish him the best and hope UP's film city will be a good venture."

Enough of Kangana

On Kangana Ranaut, Urmila said she has already said enough about the actor. "Are you her fan? I'm not," she said, adding that the pro-BJP actor was given the importance she didn't deserve. "I don't wish to say much," she added. Interestingly, Urmila was one of the very few Bollywood people who slammed Kangana for her controversial remarks on Mumbai. "Mumbai is safe for women. Parents send their daughters to the city with confidence," she said, adding that she would like to work on the issues of women and children in the legislature if her nomination gets a green signal.

I'm Hindu by birth, karma

After talking harshly against the BJP-Sena's saffron campaign in the Lok Sabha polls, it was Urmila's turn today to unravel the Hindu side of her and defend her secular thought. She insisted that the Sena was a party that firmly believed in Hindutva and that she was a Hindu by birth and karma.

"I'm a Hindu by birth and karma. The religion is in the mind and faith and it cannot be a subject for a roadside talk. I can talk a lot about Hindu religion because I have read vastly about it. I have been doing 'yog sadhana' since I was 8-9 years old. I'm a certified yoga teacher," she said, adding she did not feel it necessary to talk about her religion before. Urmila said secularism didn't mean hating our own religion.

The actor also spoke about incessant trolling by the BJP. "I welcome trolls. To me, each troll means a medal. But I must say they stoop to a low level in criticising individuals. That's their strategy to attack personally."

