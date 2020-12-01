Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray

Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena on Tuesday in the presence of party president and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Matondkar had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and had quit the party later.

Thackeray accorded Matondkar a warm welcome to the party fold while his wife Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray tied her a thread, 'Shiv Bandhan' symbolizing her ties with the new party.

Soon after that, she bowed with folded hands and paid her respects before a wall-portrait of the founder-patriarch of Shiv Sena, the late Balasaheb Thackeray and his wife Meenatai Thackeray, at the Thackeray residence, 'Matoshri' in Bandra east.

Matondkar's name has been forwarded to Governor B S Koshyari by the Shiv Sena for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota. The names of 11 others have also been forwarded by the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for their nomination from the governor's quota.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar, Eknath Khadse Among MLC Nominees In Governor's Quota

The governor is yet to approve the list of 12 names. Matondkar had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency as a Congress candidate. However, she had later quit the party over the functioning of the Mumbai unit of the Congress.

Recently, she had criticised actor Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and the nepotism issue.

Also Read: Urmila Matondkar Slams Kangana Ranaut: Which Part Of Indian Culture Tells You To Lash Out At People Like This?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news