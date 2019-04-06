Urmila Matondkar spotted at Gudi Padwa bike rally in Mumbai

national

Actor and Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar also celebrated this festival where she supported the women riders in Mumbai.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Gudhi Padwa the well-known festival celebrated in Maharashtra embarking the start of the spring season and the traditional new year for the people of the state. The festival is observed with a Gudhi flag, colorful decorations and rangoli, street processions and festive foods.

Actor and Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar at #GudiPadwa celebrations in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/w3pQfz56h0 — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019

People took the celebrations of Gudhi Padwa to the streets with huge processions and rallies.

Women of Maharashtra coloured the city roads in large numbers by starting the celebration on their bikes dressed in traditional Maharashtra 9 metre saree and turban.

Mumbai streets were filled with dancers and performers from all over the State to celebrate this auspicious day.

DJ cannot give you these goosebumps,

Only Dhol Tasha gives this thrill.

Happy #GudiPadwa pic.twitter.com/Pqwjcsvxte — Arnold Shivajinagar (@lamechemist) April 6, 2019

People in Maharashtra welcome the New Year with great zeal and fervour and you can not miss the vibrant celebrations.

