Urmila Matondkar spotted at Gudi Padwa bike rally in Mumbai
Actor and Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar also celebrated this festival where she supported the women riders in Mumbai.
Gudhi Padwa the well-known festival celebrated in Maharashtra embarking the start of the spring season and the traditional new year for the people of the state. The festival is observed with a Gudhi flag, colorful decorations and rangoli, street processions and festive foods.
Actor and Congress candidate from Mumbai North, Urmila Matondkar at #GudiPadwa celebrations in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/w3pQfz56h0— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
People took the celebrations of Gudhi Padwa to the streets with huge processions and rallies.
Maharashtra: Visuals of #GudiPadwa celebrations from Pune pic.twitter.com/Tla1WdrLFU— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
Women of Maharashtra coloured the city roads in large numbers by starting the celebration on their bikes dressed in traditional Maharashtra 9 metre saree and turban.
#WATCH: #GudiPadwa being celebrated in #Maharashtra today, women take out a two wheeler rally in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/9J2gNCx8tP— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
Mumbai streets were filled with dancers and performers from all over the State to celebrate this auspicious day.
DJ cannot give you these goosebumps,— Arnold Shivajinagar (@lamechemist) April 6, 2019
Only Dhol Tasha gives this thrill.
Happy #GudiPadwa pic.twitter.com/Pqwjcsvxte
People in Maharashtra welcome the New Year with great zeal and fervour and you can not miss the vibrant celebrations.
