Urooj Ashfaq and other stand-up comics to perform at Delhi comedy fest

Delhi is set to host 18 stand-up comedians at the BAK BAK Comedy Festival this weekend. The comedy festival, to be held at NCUI, Siri Institutional Area, on Saturday and Sunday, will feature a total of six shows, a statement said.

The line-up for the fest includes Vipul Goyal, Sumit Anand, Raghav Mandava, Anirban Dasgupta, Abijit Ganguly, Urooj Ashfaq, Siddharth Dudeja, Aakash Gupta, Manik Mahna, Naveen Richard, Sundeep Sharma, Srijan Kaushik, Sonali Thakker, Maheep Singh, Vikramjit Singh, Pratyush Chaubey, Sourav Ghosh and Neeti Palta.

"Stand-up comedy space has taken India by storm, and now addresses a large number of issues that are integral to the lives of the youth, and to the political and social commentary of the nation.

"With 'BAK BAK', we aim to further promote the art, and make this an annual property, across various cities in India," said festival organiser Digant Sharma.

