Urvashi Dholakia shares her dream-come-true moment with Irish singer Ronan Keating
Urvashi Dholakia just had a dream-come-true moment with Irish singer Ronan Keating and she took to her Instagram account to share the news!
Boyzone band member Ronan Keating, who created a wave with his popular Notting Hill number, When You Say Nothing At All, is still very much loved by people universally across the globe, including actress Urvashi Dholakia who recently had a chance meeting with him at an event in Dubai.
Urvashi, who has always been a huge fan of Ronan Keating's music over the years, happened to bump into the singer at a recent event in Dubai, where she experienced a very sweet fan moment with him.
Take a look at it right here:
View this post on Instagram
It was a dream come true moment for me to meet Ronan Keating at the @ultratravelcollection ‘Hotel Of The Year Awards’ in Dubai last night! The one who has been an absolute favourite throughout the years!!! What a humble and a sweet person!!! I truly experienced my fan moment with him! @rokeating . . And congratulations to @theleelapalaceudaipur on winning the runners up award!! #UrvashiDholakia9 #Beauty #Dubai @discoveryloyalty @ultratravelcollection @theleelapalaceudaipur #DiscoveryLoyalty #DiscoverUTC #TheULTRA’s #RonanKeating #DreamComeTrue #FanGirl #FanGirlMoment
Speaking about her recent meeting with her favourite singer, Urvashi shares, "I have grown up hearing Boyzone and Ronan Keating's music. He is someone I will always relate to when watching Notting Hill because his voice and song played such an integral part in that film! So actually bumping into him in Dubai, was a huge fan moment for me, which I was very excited about. He is a very humble and sweet man, lovely to talk to, and our sweet and short meeting is something I will always cherish."
