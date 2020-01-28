Urvashi Dholakia shares her dream-come-true moment with Irish singer Ronan Keating

Boyzone band member Ronan Keating, who created a wave with his popular Notting Hill number, When You Say Nothing At All, is still very much loved by people universally across the globe, including actress Urvashi Dholakia who recently had a chance meeting with him at an event in Dubai.

Urvashi, who has always been a huge fan of Ronan Keating's music over the years, happened to bump into the singer at a recent event in Dubai, where she experienced a very sweet fan moment with him.

Take a look at it right here:

Speaking about her recent meeting with her favourite singer, Urvashi shares, "I have grown up hearing Boyzone and Ronan Keating's music. He is someone I will always relate to when watching Notting Hill because his voice and song played such an integral part in that film! So actually bumping into him in Dubai, was a huge fan moment for me, which I was very excited about. He is a very humble and sweet man, lovely to talk to, and our sweet and short meeting is something I will always cherish."

