Urvashi Rautela reacts on her viral video with Boney Kapoor, says it was awkward for the filmmaker

Earlier in April this year, filmmaker Boney Kapoor and actress Urvashi Rautela graced the wedding of Jayantilal Gada's son Aksshay Gada, but little did they know their appearance together would create a storm on social media.

A video that went viral on the internet saw Kapoor allegedly touching Rautela inappropriately. In case you don't remember seeing it or haven't seen it at all, a fan-club of the actor posted it, here it is:

Now, after five months of silence, Urvashi has broken her silence on the controversy and spoken about it. In a report by NDTV, Rautela has this to say about the video, "It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that. We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with superstar Ajith... which I couldn't do because of my movie dates. So, I knew him already. Because I couldn't do a movie with him doesn't mean I don't have a relationship with him."

She added, "My phone was ringing non-stop for like seven days because it became such a big thing. It was awkward for him. I had just entered the party and he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. We were just clicking pictures and I don't know... the photography or the angle or the way they captured it... it was so weird."

She even took to her Twitter account to clarify that nothing inappropriate or unfortunate happened to her on that night. Have a look:

I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected @BoneyKapoor Sir.

He is a true Gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/media don't even think twice before pic.twitter.com/VIzuCeeObV — URVASHI RAUTELAâÂ¡ï¸ÂBijliKiTaarâÂ¡ï¸Â (@UrvashiRautela) April 2, 2019

On the work front, the actress will be seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, an ensemble comedy that boasts of names like John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla.

