Urvashi Rautela set to collaborate with Remo D'Souza for her next

Choreographer-filmmaker Remo DSouza and actress Urvashi Rautela have joined hands for a project. The details of the project are still under wraps, but the actress has shared the experience of working with the filmmaker.

"Working under Remo Sir's vision is indeed a great opportunity for any artiste. We were supposed to work together two years back however, that didn't happen. I'm blessed he chose me again. He's one of the most inspiring, supportive and wonderful directors I've ever worked with," she said.

"We had shot in Goa because Goa means beautiful golden beaches and history that is associated with this state. We have captured a lot of natural beauty. We had also shot in very beautiful old churches and beaches," she added.

Urvashi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Telugu film Black Rose. the actress shared the first look of her from Black Rose and captioned it saying, "I'm that rare Black rose deep, dark and enticing. Yet, I grow with thorns, sharp and poisoned. People who love me end up pricked and hurt. #BlackRose First Glimpse climbed to the top & trending #1, thank you all for the massive love. It's time for #BlackRose to show its face. #BlackRoseFirstLook out now! More surprises your way (sic)".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA ð®ð³Actorð®ð³ (@urvashirautela) onSep 23, 2020 at 2:27am PDT

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a comedy-drama film titled Virgin Bhanupriya. It also featured Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. Speaking about the show, Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi, is a college-going conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thinks it should be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicts, it is an impossible task that won't happen ever in her life. What happens after that forms the crux of the story.

With inputs from IANS

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news