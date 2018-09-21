Urvashi Rautela trolled for copy-pasting Gigi Hadid's post on Instagram

bollywood

The Hate Story 4 actor copied American fashion model Gigi Hadid's social media post, which was her reaction to the buzz about her affair with Zayn Malik

Urvashi Rautela and Gigi Hadid

Urvashi Rautela recently shared a post on Instagram slamming haters for telling her that she indulges in publicity gimmicks. The Hate Story 4 actor copied American fashion model Gigi Hadid's social media post, which the model used to shut the buzz about her affair with Zayn Malik.

Before you go ahead with what Urvashi posted, take a look at Gigi's post.

MY EYES ARE TATTOOED TO HIS CHEST. GIGI ENDED THAT ANTI ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/0xOIzkjwCm — Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) July 3, 2018

And here's what Urvashi posted, "Seems like you guys tag me in a new post every day... please stop... it's just negative... I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in... the energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way... you guys can call it publicity gimmick. There's nothing to figure out all the time (sic)."

Urvashi who is holidaying in Thailand, claims that her digital team did it! Talk about passing the buck.

