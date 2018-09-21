Urvashi Rautela trolled for copy-pasting Gigi Hadid's post on Instagram
The Hate Story 4 actor copied American fashion model Gigi Hadid's social media post, which was her reaction to the buzz about her affair with Zayn Malik
Urvashi Rautela recently shared a post on Instagram slamming haters for telling her that she indulges in publicity gimmicks. The Hate Story 4 actor copied American fashion model Gigi Hadid's social media post, which the model used to shut the buzz about her affair with Zayn Malik.
Before you go ahead with what Urvashi posted, take a look at Gigi's post.
MY EYES ARE TATTOOED TO HIS CHEST. GIGI ENDED THAT ANTI ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/0xOIzkjwCm— Zayn&Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) July 3, 2018
And here's what Urvashi posted, "Seems like you guys tag me in a new post every day... please stop... it's just negative... I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in... the energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way... you guys can call it publicity gimmick. There's nothing to figure out all the time (sic)."
View this post on Instagram
Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of. The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way ...truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. X
Urvashi who is holidaying in Thailand, claims that her digital team did it! Talk about passing the buck.
