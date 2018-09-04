What's cooking between Urvashi Rautela and Ahaan Panday?

bollywood

Urvashi Rautela and Ahaan Panday were recently spotted outside a popular cafe house in Juhu, Mumbai.

Urvashi Rautela and Ahaan Panday

Urvashi Rautela and Ahaan Panday made heads turn as they stepped out of a Juhu cafe late Sunday night. As soon as the Hate Story 4 actor spotted the paparazzi, she made a quick dash to her car, while Ahaan waited for a while and then made an exit. We wonder why! The duo is said to be close pals.

It was quite a while back, Chikki Panday and Deane Panday's son Ahaan was making headlines for his friendship with Manushi Chillar, and now it's Urvashi he was snapped with. Looks like Chikki and Deanne Panday's son has a liking for beauty queens.

Take a look at the images:



Urvashi Rautela (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Urvashi Rautela (Pics/Yogen Shah)



Ahaan Panday (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Ahaan Panday (Pic/Yogen Shah)

Ahaan is also good friends with Shah Rukh Khan's kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is currently filming for a yet untitled film, which will be out in 2019. Apart from these Bollywood projects, the actress made her Kannada debut with Mr. Airavata in 2015. She has also had a special appearance in a Bengali film Porobashinee.

Whereas, in an interview with IANS, Chunky Panday mentioned, a few months ago, "He is a very hard working boy and he will also have an announcement soon. He is not debuting with Dharma (Productions), but somewhere else… It could be Yash Raj (Films). I can't really talk about it, but a very good news will be announced soon."

Well, Ahaan, who is already a social media star will make his Bollywood debut soon!

