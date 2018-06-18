Who is following Urvashi Rautela?

Urvashi Rautela feels that the fitness videos and pictures she shares on the social media platform have helped her gain more fans

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is elated because she has earned over eight million followers on Instagram. She feels that the fitness videos and pictures she shares on the social media platform have helped her gain more fans. "It's wonderful to have so many followers. My fans' love has helped me reach where I am today. I will keep working hard and motivating them to achieving their [fitness] goals (sic)," says the Hate Story 4 actor.

Urvashi Rautela, who was presented a beauty award by the government of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, recently had a flower named after her in the archipelago. Her last Bollywood outing Hate Story 4 was a box-office hit and she gifted herself a brand new set of wheels after the film's success. Hate Story IV was helmed by Vishal Pandya and also had Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhathena and Ihana Dhillon in the lead roles.

