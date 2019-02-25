Urvashi Rautela's fan moment with Justin Bieber

bollywood

Urvashi Rautela had a fan moment just hours ahead of her birthday when she met Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, a model

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela had a fan moment just hours ahead of her birthday when she met Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, a model. She called it the "best evening" of her life. Urvashi, who turned 25 on Monday, shared a selfie with Justin and Hailey on Instagram on Sunday.

"Justin Bieber, thanks a trillion. Bestest birthday present ever. Best evening of my life. Thank you God and my favourite Justin Bieber for making it unforgettable. I am about to faint now I guess," she captioned it.

On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti", which also stars Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz and John Abraham.

She was last seen on screen in the erotic thriller "Hate Story 4" in 2018.

