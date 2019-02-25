Urvashi Rautela's fan moment with Justin Bieber
Urvashi Rautela had a fan moment just hours ahead of her birthday when she met Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, a model
Indian actress Urvashi Rautela had a fan moment just hours ahead of her birthday when she met Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, a model. She called it the "best evening" of her life. Urvashi, who turned 25 on Monday, shared a selfie with Justin and Hailey on Instagram on Sunday.
"Justin Bieber, thanks a trillion. Bestest birthday present ever. Best evening of my life. Thank you God and my favourite Justin Bieber for making it unforgettable. I am about to faint now I guess," she captioned it.
View this post on Instagram
@justinbieber THANKS A TRILLION ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸. BESTESTT BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVERRRR â¡ï¸ð¥â¡ï¸ð¥â¡ï¸ð¥. BEST EVENING OF MY LIFE. THANK YOU GOD AND MY FAV #JUSTINBIEBER FOR MAKING IT UNFORGETTABLE ððð. I’M ABOUT TO FAINT NOW I GUESS ðð #HappyBirthday #BirthdayWithBieber #UrvashiRautela #love #Pisceans #25Feb
On the work front, Urvashi will be next seen in Anees Bazmee's "Pagalpanti", which also stars Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz and John Abraham.
She was last seen on screen in the erotic thriller "Hate Story 4" in 2018.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt spotted together!