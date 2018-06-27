US actor and model Karrueche Tran glams up NBA awards night
US actor and model Karrueche Tran looks ravishing as she attends the NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where Houston Rockets' James Harden beat Clevaland Cavaliers' LeBron James to the MVP award
Karrueche Tran
US actor and model Karrueche Tran looks ravishing as she attends the NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where Houston Rockets' James Harden beat Clevaland Cavaliers' LeBron James to the MVP award
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo