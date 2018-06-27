Search

US actor and model Karrueche Tran glams up NBA awards night

Jun 27, 2018, 08:48 IST | A Correspondent

US actor and model Karrueche Tran looks ravishing as she attends the NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where Houston Rockets' James Harden beat Clevaland Cavaliers' LeBron James to the MVP award

US actor and model Karrueche Tran glams up NBA awards night
Karrueche Tran

US actor and model Karrueche Tran looks ravishing as she attends the NBA Awards at Barkar Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where Houston Rockets' James Harden beat Clevaland Cavaliers' LeBron James to the MVP award

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Love story of Lionel Messi and Antonella Roccuzzo

Tags

sports news