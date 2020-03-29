Search

US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000, says Johns Hopkins

Updated: Mar 29, 2020, 09:34 IST | AFP | New York

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City.

A medical worker walks out of a coronavirus, COVID-19, testing tent at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City. (Photo: AFP)
New York: Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally 

