US coronavirus deaths surge past 2,000, says Johns Hopkins

A medical worker walks out of a coronavirus, COVID-19, testing tent at Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City. (Photo: AFP)

New York: Deaths from new coronavirus in the United States surged past 2,000 Saturday, doubling in just three days, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The number of deaths late Saturday was 2,010, about a quarter of them in New York City, the country's hardest hit region, Johns Hopkins reported.

Confirmed cases in the United States topped 121,000, according to the tally

