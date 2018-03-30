US lawmaker honours legacy of Indira Gandhi

Celebrating the ongoing Women History Month, a US lawmaker today honoured the achievements and legacy of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi



Indira Gandhi

Celebrating the ongoing Women History Month, a US lawmaker today honoured the achievements and legacy of former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi. Often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', Gandhi was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. "Indira Gandhi was the first female prime minister of India and is the longest serving prime minister of India to date," Congressman Donald McEachin said in a tweet.

"She fought, to great success, for agricultural reform and Indian independence. Today we are proud to honour her achievements and legacy. #WomensHistoryMonth," the Democratic lawmaker from Virginia's fourth Congressional District said in a tweet.

