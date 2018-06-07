US man sentenced to 100 years for child molestation

The first two charges will run consecutively while the remaining five 100-year sentences will run concurrent to the first, meaning the net sentence is 200 years

Washington: A man from the US state of Montana was sentenced to 100 years in prison for the sexual molestation of two children. David Dean Komeotis, 39, was charged on Wednesday with seven counts for molesting the two children over a six-year span, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

The first two charges will run consecutively while the remaining five 100-year sentences will run concurrent to the first, meaning the net sentence is 200 years. Komeotis will be eligible for parole in 50 years.

According to court documents, allegations of the abuse emerged in December 2016 when the victim's mother contacted the police in the town of Great Falls. The victim, a nine-year-old boy, said Komeotis molested him about two years before.

Interviews with the victim reportedly revealed more incidents of abuse, of both the initial victim and a pre-teen girl, who said the abuse happened between the ages of six to 11. The victims are now 10 and 19 years old, and the abuse took place when they were six and 12 years old.

According to state law, since both of the victims were younger than 12 years old while Komeotis was older than 18, he was sentenced to 100 years in prison on each of the counts. Deputy County Attorney Matt Robertson had initially asked Judge Greg Pinski to run all 100-year sentences consecutively.

Komeotis' public defender asked for a lesser sentence that would eventually allow him to attend community-based sex offender treatment.

