US Open: Alexander Zverev overcomes Coric to seal semi-final spot

Alexander Zverev after his win over Borna Coric in the quarters of the US Open on Tuesday. Pic/AFP

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev defeated Borna Coric in four sets to reach the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday. The German overcame the 27th-seeded Croatian 1-6, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/1), 6-3 in 3hr 25min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium. Zverev, seeking a maiden Grand Slam title, will play Spain's 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta, who overcame 12th seed Canadian Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 0-6, 6-3, for a place in the final.

Zverev, 23, said he stepped on the gas after finding himself a set down, and 4-2 behind in the second set. "I just started playing maybe a little bit more aggressive because if I would have played the way I played it's not the level for a quarter-final match of a Grand Slam," he said. "I just started playing better. I was a little bit more consistent and as well, my serve got better. "I thought to myself I'm down 6-1, 4-2, I have nothing to lose at the moment," Zverev added.



Borna Coric

Zverev performed well when kept his first serves in play. He smashed 18 aces, while Coric, 23, could only make five.

