Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett are expecting a baby girl!

Sprint legend Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett announced during a recent party in Jamaica that they are expecting a baby girl.

The celebration was held at Bolt's residence in Kingston where the eight-time Olympic gold medallist broke the news.

"I just revealed I'm a girl dad," the world's fastest man was quoted as saying by entertainment portal TMZ.

Bolt, 33, had announced that Kasi, 30, is pregnant with their first child in January.

The couple have been dating since 2014, but began speaking officially about their relationship only in 2016.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates