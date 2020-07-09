Usain Bolt shares daughter Olympia's pictures on girlfriend Kasi's birthday
On Tuesday, he shared these pictures for his 9.6 million Instagram followers
Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt chose the perfect occasion — partner Kasi Bennett's 21st birthday — to share pictures and the name of their daughter on social media.
On Tuesday, he shared these pictures for his 9.6 million Instagram followers and wrote: "I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21st birthday."
Usain, 33, and Kasi welcomed their baby girl in May. They had kept the name of their daughter a secret until recently.
