Usain Bolt shares daughter Olympia's pictures on girlfriend Kasi's birthday

Updated: Jul 09, 2020, 07:41 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

On Tuesday, he shared these pictures for his 9.6 million Instagram followers

Kasi Bennett with daughter
Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt chose the perfect occasion — partner Kasi Bennett's 21st birthday — to share pictures and the name of their daughter on social media.

On Tuesday, he shared these pictures for his 9.6 million Instagram followers and wrote: "I want to wish my gf @kasi.b a happy birthday and to let u know I am happy I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u and will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. Now we have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt I look forward to what the future will bring for us but be reassured that I will be the ROCK for this family. I Love you and happy 21st birthday."

Usain, 33, and Kasi welcomed their baby girl in May. They had kept the name of their daughter a secret until recently.

