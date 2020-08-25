Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Usain Bolt is self-quarantining after undergoing a COVID-19 test amid reports he was positive for the deadly coronavirus. Pic/AFP

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests, including English footballer Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to media reports.

As per a Daily Mail report, a radio station in Jamaica, 'Nationwide90fm', said that Bolt has contracted the disease and will spend time in self-isolation as a result.

The publication further stated that the 34-year-old underwent a Covid-19 test a few days back and discovered on Sunday that he had tested positive for the deadly infection.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever