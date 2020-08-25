Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19: Report
The publication further stated that the 34-year-old underwent a Covid-19 test a few days back and discovered on Sunday that he had tested positive for the deadly infection
Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus days after partying with guests, including English footballer Raheem Sterling, for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to media reports.
As per a Daily Mail report, a radio station in Jamaica, 'Nationwide90fm', said that Bolt has contracted the disease and will spend time in self-isolation as a result.
The publication further stated that the 34-year-old underwent a Covid-19 test a few days back and discovered on Sunday that he had tested positive for the deadly infection.
Usain Bolt became a father on May 17, 2020, for the first time after welcoming the birth of a baby girl with his longtime love Kasi Bennett, reports said. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness appeared to confirm the birth of Bolt's daughter in a social media post.
-
In March 2020, Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett announced during a party in Jamaica that they are expecting a baby girl. Bolt also shared a video and a picture from the party as well.
-
Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett have been dating for many years now. Kasi Bennett shared this intimate photo saying: Two deep, it’s just me and bae
-
Usain Bolt is a Jamaican former sprint legend who holds the record in 100 metres, 200 metres as well as 4 × 100 metres relay.
In pic: Usain Bolt looks dapper in a navy blue waistcoat and matching trousers while Kasi Bennett looks glamorous in her long red gown
-
Usain Bolt's many achievements and records have led to him being labelled as the greatest sprinter in history.
Kasi Bennett shared this picture with Bolt and captioned it: Blessed to have found my soulmate to travel and see the world. New experiences wouldn’t be the same without you
-
It was during the 2008 Beijing Olympics when Usain Bolt rose to fame following his double sprint victory.
Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett pose during one of their holidays in Ibiza. Usain Bolt posted this picture and captioned it as, "It’s was fun Ibiza until next time @kasi.b"
-
Usain Bolt is an eleven-time World Champion as well as the most successful athlete in the tournament.
Kasi Bennett shared this photo with Usain Bolt and captioned it: He has my heart
-
Usain Bolt has a total of 8 Olympic gold medals and 1 Commonwealth Games gold medal
Kasi Bennett shared this photo with Usain Bolt and wrote: The Legend. Happiest of birthdays to the most humble, selfless, hardworking and motivating person I know. Every single day I feel like the luckiest woman to have you in my life. You are nothing short of amazing. I love you baby, and remember... EVERY DAY WE LIT
-
Usain Bolt posted this picture and captioned it as, "Drip too hard, don’t stand too close #superbowlmusicfest"
-
Kasi Bennett is a self-proclaimed fashion buff. She loves experimenting with different clothing styles and outfits
-
Besides fashion, Kasi Bennett is also a huge fan of horror movies. She and Usain Bolt catch up on movies of the scary genre together
-
Usain Bolt, 33, had revealed that he is ready to start a family. And he will add to his brood till he does not have a baby boy. He said, "I want three kids, but if we get three girls first, I'll try for more and hopefully it will be a boy."
-
While Usain Bolt continues to harbour his football dreams, on the personal front he and Kasi Bennett have a marketing firm named 88Elevate in Jamaica
-
Usain Bolt is all praises for his girlfriend Kasi Bennett, who does not have an issue with him travelling across the globe for work commitments
-
Usain Bolt said, "Kasi is used to me being away. When we started dating, I was always travelling. I think she is wondering what will happen with this football. That's the big issue, if I have to move to another country. We haven't discussed it yet as I'm waiting until I'm sure of something materialising."
-
Kasi Bennett shared this photo before her birthday began and captioned it: Sailing into my birthday week like... #CANCERSEASON #bfyneswim @bfyne
-
In picture: Kasi Bennett seen here in a gown during one of her vacations with Usain Bolt
Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt celebrates his 34th birthday today. Usain Bolt has been a yardstick in the sport of sprinting but off the turf, he's quite the romantic boy at heart. Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have come a long way together. On his birthday, here's a look at their wonderful journey and love story. Pictures Courtesy/ Usain Bolt, Kasi Bennett's Instagram
