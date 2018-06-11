Ussain Bolt wont stop having babies till he has a boy!

Bolt, who's been dating Kasi Bennett, 28, told mirror.co.uk, "I want three kids, but if we get three girls first, I'll try for more and hopefully it will be a boy."

While Bolt continues to harbour his football dreams, on the personal front he and Bennett have a marketing firm named 88Elevate in Jamaica. Bolt was all praises for his girlfriend Bennett, who does not have an issue with him travelling across the globe for work commitments. "She [Kasi] is used to me being away. When we started dating, I was always travelling. I think she is wondering what will happen with this football. That's the big issue, if I have to move to another country. We haven't discussed it yet as I'm waiting until I'm sure of something materialising."

And there is one thing besides fashion that Bennett likes doing — watching films. "She [Kasi] loves horror films, so we watch a lot of those together."

