Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old man arrested for sodomising minor boy

Representational pic

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a minor boy in the district, the police said today.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused, Shuvam, took his 12-year-old son to a nearby garden last evening and committed the crime, SHO V P Singh said.

