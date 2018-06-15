Uttar Pradesh: 22-year-old man arrested for sodomising minor boy
According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused, Shuvam, took his 12-year-old son to a nearby garden last evening and committed the crime
Representational pic
A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a minor boy in the district, the police said today.
According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused, Shuvam, took his 12-year-old son to a nearby garden last evening and committed the crime, SHO V P Singh said.
