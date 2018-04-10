Uttar Pradesh: Accident on Meerut-Karnal highway kills nine

The accident took place near the Laxmanpura village on the Meerut-Karnal highway

Representational Picture

An accident on the Meerut-Karnal highway left nine dead and four injured. According to the police, a vehicle rammed into a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday. The victims, including a child, were from the same family that hailed from Meerut. The family was returning from a pilgrimage at the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi.

The accident took place near the Laxmanpura village on the Meerut-Karnal highway. A police official told IANS that the driver apparently dozed off and rammed the vehicle into the truck.

Seven persons were killed on the spot while two succumbed to their injuries at a medical facility, the official added. The four injured, including the truck driver, were in critical condition.

With Inputs From Agencies

