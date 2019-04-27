Uttar Pradesh board to announce Class 10 and Class 12 results soon

national

Uttar Pradesh students who appeared for the board exams for class 10th and 12th are adviced to be ready with their hall tickets or admit cards to quickly check their Board result

Representational image

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results of Class 10th and Class 12th board exams today at 12.30 pm. The results will be uploaded on both the official website — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Students can also download the results for class 10th and class 12th by visiting the website - examresults.net. Uttar Pradesh students who appeared for the board exams for class 10th and 12th are adviced to be ready with their hall tickets or admit cards to quickly check their Board result.

This year witnessed around 58 lakh students appear for the two board exams. The state board held the Class 10th exams from February 7 to February 28, 2019, and the Class 12th exams from February 7 to March 2, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates