Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi for getting UN honour

Sep 28, 2018, 22:39 IST | IANS

Adityanath said that protection and conservation of nature were an integral part of India's traditions and culture and that Modi was getting this award for his tireless efforts

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on getting the United Nations environmental award.

"Through this honour, the Prime Minister's relentless efforts to make earth safe for generations to come have not only been acknowledged on an international level but also also appreciated," he said.

Modi was awarded the 'Champions of the Earth Award', UN's highest environmental honour, along with five other individuals and organisations, for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022.

Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were chosen under the 'policy leadership' category.

Adityanath said that protection and conservation of nature were an integral part of India's traditions and culture and that Modi was getting this award for his tireless efforts.

"It was Modi's efforts that the United Nations unanimously decided to observe June 21 as International Yoga Day," the Chief Minister said.

