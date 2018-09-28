Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath hails PM Modi for getting UN honour
Adityanath said that protection and conservation of nature were an integral part of India's traditions and culture and that Modi was getting this award for his tireless efforts
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on getting the United Nations environmental award.
"Through this honour, the Prime Minister's relentless efforts to make earth safe for generations to come have not only been acknowledged on an international level but also also appreciated," he said.
Modi was awarded the 'Champions of the Earth Award', UN's highest environmental honour, along with five other individuals and organisations, for his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and pledge to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022.
Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were chosen under the 'policy leadership' category.
Adityanath said that protection and conservation of nature were an integral part of India's traditions and culture and that Modi was getting this award for his tireless efforts.
"It was Modi's efforts that the United Nations unanimously decided to observe June 21 as International Yoga Day," the Chief Minister said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Muslim woman assaulted by husband for making PM Modi, CM Yogi paintings