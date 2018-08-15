Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says Aayushman Bharat to benefit six crore people in state

national

Yogi Adityanath/PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that six crore people from the state will be linked to the 'Aayushman Bharat' medicare scheme of the country.

Addressing a gathering on the 72nd Independence Day, the Chief Minister exhorted the people to realize their potential and contribute to the India's forward journey on the path of development and prosperity. He also detailed various schemes rolled out by the Central and state governments for the welfare of the poor, weaker and marginalized sections and pointed out that for the youth, the skill development mission was turning out to be a big boon.

He paid rich tributes to the martyrs and freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the freedom struggle and called upon all sections of society to work for realizing the 'New India' dream of Prime Minister Modi. Lauding the state police personnel, he assured them of all support from the state government.

Governor Ram Naik, state assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit, Chairman of the legislative council Ramesh Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Raj Babbar, state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav greeted the people on Independence Day.

