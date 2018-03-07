Uttar Pradesh government to probe irregularities in mass marriage scheme

There were also complaints of the toe ring gifted under the scheme to the bride turning out to be of some other metal instead of silver

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a probe into alleged irregularities under its 'Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivaah Yojana' following reports that married couples were tying the knot to claim benefits under the ambitious scheme.

There were also complaints of the toe ring gifted under the scheme to the bride turning out to be of some other metal instead of silver. "Yes, we have got reports from Noida that four married couples re-married in the greed of availing benefits of the Mukhyamatri Samoohik Vivaah Yojana. Similarly, in Auraiyya district, it came to light that the toe ring (bichhiya) of brides was of some other metal instead of silver. Some other complaints have also come from other districts," UP's Minister for Social Welfare Ramapati Shastri told PTI.

The minister assured that the state government had taken serious cognizance of the complaints. "The re-marriage done by married couples in Noida will be probed by a committee formed under the district magistrate of Noida. Instructions have also been issued on taking action against the guilty officials of Auraiyya," he said.

Referring to the Mukhyamatri Samoohik Vivaah Yojana, Shastri said it was an ambitious scheme of UP Chief Minister Adityanath. If anomalies are detected in the implementation of the scheme, then the guilty will not be spared, he added. In the last three months, over 7,000 marriages were held in 57 districts of the state, he said, and added that similar events will be planned in other districts as well.

The 'Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivaah Yojana', is a mass marriage scheme, wherein Rs 35,000 is spent on each couple, besides gifting them household items. Under the scheme, mass marriages are conducted by the social welfare department. Programmes in this regard are organised by urban local bodies like nagar panchayat, nagar palika and nagar nigam, kshetra panchayats, zila panchayats, government organisations and NGOs, authorised by district magistrates. A number of household items are being given as gifts to the couples, according to official sources.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video