Uttar Pradesh govt official seeks report on fake degrees row

An Uttar Pradesh government official asked for a report regarding allegations that a lot of employees and teachers in the state education department got the jobs using fake degrees

Uttar Pradesh Basic Siksha Parishad Secretary Ruby Singh has asked for a report by July 15 regarding allegations that 4, 704 employees and teachers in the state education department have obtained jobs using fake degrees.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Uttar Pradesh police after a complaint in the state education department about employees with fake or tampered degrees was lodged.

The SIT in its report mentioned that as many as 3,652 employees in the state education department have fake degrees and 1,052 employees tampered with degrees.

The panel submitted its report in the education department after which Singh directed the Circle Assistants in the department to take action against the employees with fake degrees.

As per sources in the state education department, employees and teachers with fake degrees belong to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University of Agra.

The sources also said that action has been taken against 1,321 employees with fake degrees in as many as 57 districts of the state.

