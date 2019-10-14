Uttar Pradesh: Man dies in road mishap in Meerut

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh): A bike-borne man died in a road mishap here on Sunday night. The victim has been identified as Sohaib. The incident took place, when Sohaib alongwith three other men was performing stunts on the road. At the time, his bike hit a passerby.

Following the accident the local chased Sohaib and others. Trying to escape the wrath of the locals both bikes lost control, collided and two-person fell into a drain. Sohaib died in the incident.

Two persons have been arrested in the case. "Four people on two motorbikes hit a youth in Partapur. As the villagers ran after them they tried to flee. But their bikes lost control and two among them fell in the Nallah. In the incident one died" said Ajay Sahani, SSP Meerut.

"Some people have spread the fake news of mob-lynching on social media. They have been issued notices and clarification is being sought that why they deliberately tried to disturb the communal harmony. Chowki in-charge has been suspended as he failed to take immediate action," he said.

"Two persons who chased them on the bike have been arrested and a case is registered," said the official. Further, an investigation is underway.

