Uttar Pradesh: Over 6,000 trees to be cut for Jewar Airport

Greater Noida: Over 6,000 trees will be cut down for the Jewar Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar, according to an official of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. "We had given an application for the environmental clearance for the construction of Jewar Airport. Forest department has given permission to cut 6,800 trees, we will give them money to plant 68,000 trees," Arunvir Singh, CEO of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority said. "Around Rs 1 crore 60 thousand would be given to the Forest Department. The department will give us a work plan for the trees to be planted," he added.

In November, Zurich Airport International AG was selected as the concessionaire for developing the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh. The Switzerland-headquartered company made the highest per-passenger bid for the airport, outbidding competitors like Delhi International Airport Ltd, Adani Enterprises and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Ltd, said Shailendra Bhatia of the project's nodal office.

Jewar Airport or the Noida International Greenfield Airport will come up in the 5,000-hectare area when fully constructed and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, said Bhatia.

The first phase of the airport will be spread over 1,334 hectares and cost Rs 4,588 crore. It is expected to be completed by 2023.

