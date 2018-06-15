Search

Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in car accident

Jun 15, 2018, 14:48 IST | PTI

They were rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared Raj Kumar (36) and Rajesh Kumar (26) dead, police said

Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in car accident
Representational pic

Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a SUV on the Kohdar-Patti road here, police said today. The victims, all boring mechanics, had gone out for some work last night when they were hit by the vehicle near Madagarpur Bazar, police said.

They were rushed to the district hosptial where doctors declared Raj Kumar (36) and Rajesh Kumar (26) dead, police said, adding bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Two injured in car accident in Mumbai

Tags

uttar pradeshnational news