Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in car accident

Two persons were killed and another seriously injured when their motorcycle was hit by a SUV on the Kohdar-Patti road here, police said today. The victims, all boring mechanics, had gone out for some work last night when they were hit by the vehicle near Madagarpur Bazar, police said.

They were rushed to the district hosptial where doctors declared Raj Kumar (36) and Rajesh Kumar (26) dead, police said, adding bodies have been sent for postmortem.

