Uttar Pradesh: Two minor girls raped in separate incidents in last 24 hours

Officials said that the rapes occurred at Siddharth Nagar and Hamirpur districts

In separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, two minor girls were raped in the last 24 hours. Officials said that the rapes occurred at Siddharth Nagar and Hamirpur districts.

In Siddharth Nagar, a six-year-old girl was raped by her neighbour when she had gone for a marriage function in a village in Chilhia area yesterday night, he said. The matter came to light after authorities found the girl writhing in pain in a secluded place. An FIR was lodged against the youth identified as Jitendra Yadav, said SP Dharmveer Singh. The accused was arrested and sent to jail, he said.

In another incident in Hamirpur district, a 14-year-old girl was raped by three men in a village in Binwar area. The incident took place last night when the victim went to graze cattle in the field, Additional SP, Lal Sahab Yadav said.

The girl was held captive for three hours near a tubewell, where she was raped several times, he said. The three accused -- Anand, Chandbabu, and Sanjay -- were arrested after the family members of the victim lodged a complaint against them.

