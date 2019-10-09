MENU

Uttar Pradesh: Viral video shows monkey cleaning cop's hair in Pilibhit

Updated: Oct 09, 2019, 11:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

However, the officer does not seem to be bothered by the monkey's presence

Screengrab of the video posted on Twitter

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): One uses so many products and treatments to clean their hair and maintain its health. Some swear by the humble head massage to relax. And some use herbs-infused oils that stimulate hair growth. And there is a cop who allowed a monkey to clean his hair.

In a video posted by the Uttar Pradesh’s additional police superintendent Rahul Shrivastav in his Twitter handle, a monkey can be seen sitting on the shoulder cleaning the hair of a police officer in Pilibhit. The officer does not seem to be bothered by the monkey’s presence and is seen to be engrossed in his work. One user laud the monkey's courage of climbing atop the officer's shoulders

 

The 53-minute long video that was posted last evening has so far garnered 13.6 lakh views and was retweeted 309 times. The comments received on this video ranges from praises for the beautful friendship shared between animals and humans and how a video like this one can make people approachable to the police to hilarious reactions. One user questioning if the police officer's hair was infested with lice. 

 

