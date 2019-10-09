Uttar Pradesh: Viral video shows monkey cleaning cop's hair in Pilibhit

Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh): One uses so many products and treatments to clean their hair and maintain its health. Some swear by the humble head massage to relax. And some use herbs-infused oils that stimulate hair growth. And there is a cop who allowed a monkey to clean his hair.

In a video posted by the Uttar Pradesh’s additional police superintendent Rahul Shrivastav in his Twitter handle, a monkey can be seen sitting on the shoulder cleaning the hair of a police officer in Pilibhit. The officer does not seem to be bothered by the monkey’s presence and is seen to be engrossed in his work. One user laud the monkey's courage of climbing atop the officer's shoulders

The 53-minute long video that was posted last evening has so far garnered 13.6 lakh views and was retweeted 309 times. The comments received on this video ranges from praises for the beautful friendship shared between animals and humans and how a video like this one can make people approachable to the police to hilarious reactions. One user questioning if the police officer's hair was infested with lice.

Cheap n affordable solution he developed now y to waste money on costly sampoo or medikar or head & shoulder. Sir such cases many in India. — Guddu Bajpai-NGO NIF Jhansi UP (@1008guddu) October 9, 2019

Unseen Humane face of tough men/women in Uniform. Kudos to UP Police. Such videos will definitely boost the confidence of common men... — Sanchit Sahu (@sanchitsahu) October 8, 2019

The monkey is the reason behind the "system ke kano par joo nhi rengti" — vaibhav (@vaibhavsri430) October 8, 2019

Sir Apna kaam kar rahe hain, aur Sir ke sar par, bandar apna kaam kar raha hai ! Donoon apne apne kaam mein magn hai — Mohammed Lateef Khan (@lateefkhanhyd) October 9, 2019

