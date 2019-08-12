Search

Uttarakhand rains: One killed, five trapped as landslides hit Chamoli

Published: Aug 12, 2019, 12:22 IST | mid-day online desk

The debris of landslides fell over three houses in Banjabgad and Lankhi villages in Ghat area of the district

House collapses as flash flood hits Vikas Khand Ghat's Lankhi village, in Chamoli. Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Gopeshwar: A woman was buried alive on Monday while five others were trapped in the rubble as landslides triggered by heavy downpour hit three different places in the watershed area of Chuflagad, a tributary of Mandakini river in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The debris of landslides fell over three houses early on Monday in Lankhi and Banjabgad villages in Ghat area of the district trapping the occupants under the debris, District Disaster Management officer NK Joshi said.

Body of a woman was pulled out from the debris by rescuers at Banjabgad while her nine-month-old daughter is still feared to be trapped, he said. Muddy waters of the flooded Chuflagad river swamped cowsheds burying livestock and washing away shops, he said. Efforts are underway to rescue people trapped in the rubble inside their houses and evacuate those living in the affected area to safety, the official said. Heavy rains, which started on Sunday evening, are still continuing, Joshi said.

With inputs from PTI

