Uzbekistan calling Nikkhil Advani

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani is keen to balance his Bollywood projects with digital shows. As he has wrapped up his directorial venture, the John Abraham-starrer Batla House, he is now focussing on his next. Batla House is set to hit theatres on August 15 this year.

The Advani-directed drama is based on the life of cop Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who headed the Batla House encounter against the Indian Mujahideen terrorists in Delhi in 2008. A decorated cop with nine gallantry awards, Yadav had to face the heat when conspiracy theories suggested that the encounter was fake.

Recently, Advani was in Uzbekistan scouting for locations in Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara. He also met the concerned officials for the necessary permissions required for the shoot. Advani is weighing the options; deciding if he should base his next film or web series in the central Asian country, or not. The Uzbeks love watching Bollywood flicks, so shooting a film would be an ideal choice.

Nikkhil Advani will also direct, actor-producer John Abraham's film 1911, which will tell the story of an iconic event in India's sports history. 1911 has been a dream project of sorts for John, who is a football fanatic himself. The movie, John had earlier said, is a story of late Indian footballer Sibdas Bhaduri, who captained Mohun Bagan in the historic 1911 IFA Shield final when they defeated the East Yorkshire Regiment to become the maiden Asian team to emerge victorious in the competition.

