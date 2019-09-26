Vaani Kapoor on War: Screen time is not significant to one's acting prowess
Admitting that Befikre's dismal run was a big blow, Vaani Kapoor hopes to turn the tide with her next, War
"I am the Mr India of this film, the puzzle people need to solve," chuckles Vaani Kapoor when we sit down to chat about War, which has her paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. The trailer gives away little about her character, choosing to focus on the leading men instead.
"That is because the film belongs to Tiger [Shroff] and Hrithik. I admit it's a small part, but my role is critical to the story. Also, screen time is not significant to one's acting prowess. A good actor will shine, no matter what."
Stills from Befikre
Joking that she had stiff competition in the looks department from her two gorgeous co-stars, she is all praise for Roshan. "I am [socially] awkward, and he was so nice to me at the readings."
In her six-year run in the industry, Kapoor has fronted only three films. War marks her return to the screen almost three years after Befikre (2016). Even though the rom-com had everything going for it — read box-office darling Ranveer Singh leading the show, with Aditya Chopra at the helm — it sank without a trace.
Still from War
"I wish it had got more love. It's an easy-breezy, happy film. I felt bad, but eventually moved on. I am aware of the hits and misses of the industry. I didn't wish to be pessimistic. I let it be an experience that taught me better. It was the greatest experience of my life, and I have learnt so much."
Ask her if a flop hits harder when you aren't an industry insider, and she prudently says, "We can't get attached to successes and failures. If anyone is successful, it's because he is offering something that the audience wants."
Born on August 23, 1988, Vaani Kapoor, hails from a well-to-do family in New Delhi. She did her schooling at the Mata Jai Kaur Public School in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Vaani's father is in the furniture export business and her mother is a teacher-turned marketing executive. In picture: Vaani Kapoor and popular casting agent Shanoo Sharma.
Vaani Kapoor made her debut in the year 2013 with Shuddh Desi Romance, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. Her performance in the film earned her several awards and nominations, including the Best Female Debutante at an award function.
Before entering the film industry, Vaani Kapoor completed a bachelor's degree in tourism from Indira Gandhi National Open University (New Delhi) and worked as a marketing executive with leading hotel chains.
Vaani, who was signed by the Elite Model Management for modelling projects before venturing into Bollywood, said in an interview she said that modelling gave her the confidence to own up in front of the camera. "It did give me confidence," said Vaani Kapoor to IANS. In picture: Vaani Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.
Though Vaani Kapoor was closely associated with the glamour world, it never forced her to run after trends. She is not someone who follows trends blindly. Kapoor said at a fashion show, "I do tend to sometimes keep myself updated with whatever is trending but I don't really follow fashion trends. Just because it is in trend, it doesn't necessarily mean to be in my wardrobe."
Due to her looks, Vaani Kapoor was approached for modelling and ads. Soon after, Vaani Kapoor bagged a three-film deal with YRF.
Post Shuddh Desi Romance, in 2014, she ventured into the South Indian film industry with the Tamil and Telugu language romantic comedy Aaha Kalyanam, that proved to be a moderate box-office success and her portrayal of the lead female character was praised.
In 2016, Vaani appeared in Aditya Chopra's romantic drama Befikre opposite Ranveer Singh. The film was set in Paris and showed the actress in a very glamorous role. Befikre also saw Aditya Chopra's return to direction.
Talking about working with Yash Raj Films, Vaani Kapoor said, "I have been fortunate enough to work with them so I would say yes they gave me wonderful opportunities. Every new project, every new team and everything teaches you with something which you haven't learnt or done before."
Vaani Kapoor, who is a complete fitness freak, upped her fitness game and showed off her slender and perfect body for Befikre.
Vaani Kapoor even did workshops for six months before she was signed for Befikre. Befikre raised a lot of eyebrows due to the love-making and kissing scenes between Vaani and Ranveer.
Very few know that Vaani Kapoor has even acted in a Television show. She was part of a mini-series called Specials@10. The episode she appeared in, Rajuben, was directed by Anurag Kashyap.
Vaani Kapoor will next be seen in War with Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, which will also be launched under the YRF banner.
Vaani Kapoor will be also seen sharing screen space with actor Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Shamshera, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt.
"As an actor, it is great to be working with a powerhouse of talent like Ranbir, an individual who I truly admire for his talent and whose movies I have always loved watching as an audience," Vaani said in a statement. The action-adventure film, directed by Karan Malhotra, will see Vaani will play the character of the most desirable and sought after travelling performer from the heartland of India. The high-octane entertainer, produced by Yash Raj Films.
We wish Vaani Kapoor a very happy birthday! In picture: A still from Vaani Kapoor's debut Shuddh Desi Romance.
Before she became one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood, Vaani Kapoor worked for famous hotel chains as a marketing executive. On her birthday, here's a look at her journey through pictures (All photos courtesy/ Vaani Kapoor's official Instagram account)
