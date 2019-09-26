Vaani Kapoor on War: Screen time is not significant to one's acting prowess

"I am the Mr India of this film, the puzzle people need to solve," chuckles Vaani Kapoor when we sit down to chat about War, which has her paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. The trailer gives away little about her character, choosing to focus on the leading men instead.

"That is because the film belongs to Tiger [Shroff] and Hrithik. I admit it's a small part, but my role is critical to the story. Also, screen time is not significant to one's acting prowess. A good actor will shine, no matter what."



Joking that she had stiff competition in the looks department from her two gorgeous co-stars, she is all praise for Roshan. "I am [socially] awkward, and he was so nice to me at the readings."

In her six-year run in the industry, Kapoor has fronted only three films. War marks her return to the screen almost three years after Befikre (2016). Even though the rom-com had everything going for it — read box-office darling Ranveer Singh leading the show, with Aditya Chopra at the helm — it sank without a trace.



"I wish it had got more love. It's an easy-breezy, happy film. I felt bad, but eventually moved on. I am aware of the hits and misses of the industry. I didn't wish to be pessimistic. I let it be an experience that taught me better. It was the greatest experience of my life, and I have learnt so much."

Ask her if a flop hits harder when you aren't an industry insider, and she prudently says, "We can't get attached to successes and failures. If anyone is successful, it's because he is offering something that the audience wants."

