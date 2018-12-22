Vacate office in two weeks: Court tells National Herald publisher

national

The High Court said AJL will have to vacate the premises at ITO within two weeks after which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 would be initiated

The National Herald building in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), publisher of Congress mouth piece National Herald, was on Friday directed by the Delhi High Court to vacate its premises in the national capital within two weeks. The High Court dismissed AJL's plea challenging the Centre's order.

The Centre and Land and Development Office (L&DO) have said in their order that no press has been functioning in the premises for at least past 10 years and it was being used only for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

The High Court said AJL will have to vacate the premises at ITO within two weeks after which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 would be initiated.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever