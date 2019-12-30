Vacay diaries! Varun-Natasha, Virat-Anushka, Saif-Kareena holiday in Switzerland; Bhuvan Bam's quirky comment

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Bollywood celebrities and their social media posts are giving us the real feel of what a winter vacation should be about. With the freakish freeze in North India and the chilly winds sweeping through the region, Bollywood actors such as Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma chose even colder climes, as they are holidaying in the Swiss Alps.

Not hard to guess where Saif and Kareena are for the New Year - Gstaad of course. The ski resort has been their place of choice to ring in the New Year over the years, and this time was no different.

View this post on Instagram Holiday vibes â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onDec 27, 2019 at 5:11am PST

Baby Taimur Ali Khan also got a snowmobile and Karisma Kapoor was spotted digging into fondue for lunch.

View this post on Instagram Sisters ð #cozydinners #family #holidayseason #onlylove A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) onDec 29, 2019 at 1:23pm PST

Varun Dhawan, too, is nestled in snow cheating on his diet with cake. In a picture shared by Karisma Kapoor, the Kapoor sisters were seen posing with actor Varun Dhawan. Karisma revealed through her caption that the Kapoor family bumped into Varun Dhawan during the holiday season. "See who we met! @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays," the actor captioned the post.

Varun Dhawan too has been sharing photos and videos as he is holidaying in the picturesque valleys of Switzerland.

View this post on Instagram What up dawg âï¸ð A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) onDec 28, 2019 at 5:57am PST

Varun also shared a video with a disclaimer - Watch till the end so u know why you should never try this!

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who too are holidaying in Gstaad, bumped into Varun and Natasha. Anushka shared a groupfie on Instagram. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Hello frands ð‍âï¸ ! @varundvn @natashadalal88 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) onDec 29, 2019 at 10:53am PST

Popular YouTube star Bhuvan Bam commented on Anushka's post saying, "Why did you go the hills? Delhi is freezing right now! Idhar aa jaate. Chole bhature bhi kha lete sab!"

