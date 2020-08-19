Valentino Rossi's narrow escape in crash leaves model girlfriend Francesca 'destroyed'

Italian MotoGP great Valentino Rossi has revealed that his model girlfriend, Francesca Sofia Novello was emotionally "destroyed" after he escaped a terrifying crash at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Valentino has urged MotoGP to take strict action against Johann Zarco, who collided with Franco Morbidelli at the Red Bull Ring. Both racers tumbled off the track as their bikes flew at a high speed, nearly missing Valentino.

"It was so scary. It was terrifying. I spoke to my girlfriend already, she is destroyed. But I haven't spoken to my mother and [brother] Graziano. Now I will call them for sure. We have to pray to somebody, everybody has to pray to who he decides. I feel bad. I was scared, very much. Because today was very dangerous. You try to not think about it, but it's really difficult," he said.

