Vandals target McConnell, Pelosi homes for not approving USD 2K relief

Graffiti reading, 'Weres my money' is seen on a door Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville, on Saturday. Pic/AP

Vandals lashed out at the leaders of the US House and Senate over the holiday weekend, blighting their homes with graffiti and in one case a pig's head as Congress failed to OK an increase in the amount of money being sent to individuals to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Spray paint on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's door in Kentucky on Saturday read, "WERES MY MONEY." "MITCH KILLS THE POOR" was scrawled over a window. A profanity directed at the Republican senator was painted under the mailbox.

At House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco, someone spray-painted graffiti and left a pig's head and fake blood on New Year's Day, police said. The vandalism was reported around 2 am on Friday and a special investigations unit is trying to determine who did it, police added.

KGO-TV reported that graffiti found on the garage door of the Democratic leader's home included the phrases "$2K," "Cancel rent!" and "We want everything," apparently referencing Democratic lawmakers' failed efforts to increase the coronavirus relief cheques from $600 to $2000. McConnell on Saturday condemned the vandalism.

