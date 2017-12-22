Mumbai University forms special cell for attached supplements

MU has taken the decision in the backdrop of Bombay High Court's order of allowing supplements to students

The Mumbai University has a solution for students worried about losing supplements they used in their answer sheets in the ongoing assessment chaos: A special cell. The varsity has formed the cell to look after such attached supplements, especially during the scanning process.



Mumbai University

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of Bombay High Court's order of allowing supplements to students. As per HC's directive, MU will have to give students supplements. Currently, there are none as the varsity has stopped printing them after increasing number of pages in the answer sheets to 40.

Explaining the plan, Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of examinations and evaluation at MU, said, "We are following court order. Answer sheets will be given to students as supplements, if demanded. However, we have told colleges to take proper care of attached answer sheets. Colleges can also use the traditional thread practice to attach answer sheets. This will make the scanning process convenient. While colleges have been given special instructions, we have also formed a committee to look after such attached answer sheets."

He continued, "In the technical process, no answer sheet will get lost, as the technology has been designed taking these points into consideration. The committee will ensure answer sheets are scanned properly, so that each goes to the correct basket for assessment. Anyway, most of the major examinations are over by now."

When asked if varsity will start printing supplements now, he said, "It is an interim order given by HC. We shall, however, wait for the final order to decide on printing big supplements."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go