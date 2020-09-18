Varun Badola to take a break from Mere Dad Ki Dulhan after wife Rajeshwari tests COVID-positive?

Popular actress Rajeshwari Sachdev tested positive for coronavirus recently. The actress shared the update on social media, informing her fans of the diagnosis. Rajeshwari's husband actor Varun Badola and their son were to be tested soon.

In an interview with ETimes, Varun Badola shared that he may take a break from his TV Mere Dad Ki Dulhan as a precautionary measure. He said, "Look, you never know yeh virus kahan se aata hai aur kaise aata hai (You never know where and how this virus comes from). So why not be responsible instead if we really want to fight this pandemic and win? This would only happen if each one of us understands his social responsibility towards others."

The actor stressed that he may not shoot for the show for a while even if his COVID-19 test comes back negative, which we now know it has. He recently shared the update on social media. Check it out below:

Varun Badola says he has informed his show's producers of his decision as well, but the final decision will be taken by the producers after his test results are out. Talking about how Varun and Rajeshwari have been isolating at home, the actor says, "She's in the adjoining room. We talk just via mobile phone and not even through doors as I have kaafi mote darwaze in my house which are more or less sound proof. So she'll have to really exert herself unnecessarily and she's been a bit weak due to COVID-19."

He added, "Raj (as Varun fondly calls her) quarantined herself about 4 days ago despite the fact that she got herself tested only 2 days ago; she's very particular about health issues. Moreover, I have aged parents and my kid at home. Parents are safe and secure as we have a duplex, but you know how one tends to get tensed despite the distance being maintained. As for our son, we have sent him to my in-laws' house and that too was done four days ago."

Rajeshwari Sachdev can currently be seen in the TV show Shaadi Mubarak in which she plays a Rajasthani housewife Kusum Kothar. Varun Badola, on the other hand, can be seen in the popular TV show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and the web series Your Honor.

Also read: Rajeshwari Sachdev Tests COVID-Positive; Husband Varun Badola To Be Tested

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news