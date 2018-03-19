Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif in Remo D'Souza's dance film; is it ABCD 3?

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan talks about being part of Remo D'Souza's upcoming dance film



Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan are set to collaborate for the first time for director-choreographer Remo D'Souza's upcoming project, touted to be India's biggest dance film. T-Series' Bhushan Kumar is producing the movie. Remo has previously worked with Varun in ABCD 2 and the 30-year-old actor is excited to team up with him again.

"Working with Remo again for India's biggest dance film is huge. I performed once in New York with Katrina and it was electric. She's going to bring her A game so I need to get back into shape. Bhushan is not only a strong producer who has over a period of time built a great marketing and distribution machinery, he also contributes a lot creatively specially in the music department." Varun said in a statement.

Katrina Kaif said she feels great to be a part of India's ultimate dance film. "I am super excited to be joining Remo's vision... Varun's passion is so wonderful; he works tirelessly to create magic... I can't wait to start this journey," she added. Along with Varun Dhawan and Katrina, the movie will also feature actor-choreographer-director Prabhudeva besides Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak who had featured in ABCD 2. The project is expected to go on the floors this year and will release on November 8, 2019.

Though the makers have kept mum on the title of the film, we wonder if it is the third installment in the ABCD franchise!

