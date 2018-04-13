Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif's next in 4D?

Keen to make dance film starring Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif with the latest technology, director Remo D'Souza to fly to LA to learn about 4D format

Director Remo D'Souza has already roped in arguably two of the best dancers in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif, for his dance-based film. Now, he is upping the ante for his ambitious project - the director is contemplating making the yet-untitled film in 4D.



In a chat with mid-day, D'Souza said, "We are exploring the possibility of 4D and IMAX. I am still learning the technology and I hope to get it right so that I can use it in the appropriate way." A 4D film is essentially a 3D presentation with physical enhancements that are facilitated by technology.



It may be recalled that his last dance offering, ABCD 2 (2015), was shot in 3D. The director believes that while making the film in 3D was an arduous task, the gamble paid off as the format enhanced the movie. D'Souza is aware that employing the latest format for his next will be much more demanding. "Making a 4D film is even more difficult as the audience is totally involved. There are a lot of elements that need to be considered. We need to take care of the camera angles, the mark of the actors, and that sometimes takes a toll on their performances. We don't want to compromise on the story because of the technology, so we are still toying with the idea."

Once his big ticket film Race 3 is ready, Remo D'Souza plans to head to the US to pursue the idea further. "After Race 3 releases, I am going to Los Angeles and will figure out the process of making it in 4D or IMAX. " Varun Dhawan, on his part, is naturally upbeat about the 2019 release. The actor expressed his enthusiasm as he said, "Hopefully, the next dance film will be in 4DX. I can't wait for it."

