Varun Dhawan: Being a director's son I understand importance of time

Varun Dhawan says he is inspired by his father David Dhawan's punctuality and believes as a son of a director he knows the importance of coming to a set on time. Varun said, in an actor's life, time holds a lot of value.

"You want people to come on time and respect other people's time. If I have ever been inspired by anyone's punctuality then it is my own father's. My father actually reaches everywhere before time," Varun told reporters.

The actor said if the call time is of 9 AM, the filmmaker will be there at 8AM and everyone needs to be there by 9.

"So I have to always be on time. I think because I am a director's son, I understand how important it is to not waste a shift. So whether it is the set of 'Street Dancer' or 'Coolie No. 1,' I am always trying to be on time and there are a lot of people who are also making sure that I am on time," he added.

The actor was speaking at an event on Wednesday night.

