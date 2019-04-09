Varun Dhawan: Coolie No 1 not an adaptation

bollywood

Varun Dhawan also said that Coolie No 1 is currently on scripting stage

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, who will be seen in the latest edition of Coolie No 1, says the film will not be a remake, but the essence of the original will be retained. Dhawan's filmmaker-father David had directed the Govinda-starrer 1995 hit.



Govinda

"When we do something like this, the idea is that the essence has to be the same. But, the film is completely different. It is not a remake, but an adaptation. The title is the same," Varun said.

The actor says the film is currently in the scripting stage. "Work is on for Coolie No 1. The shoot will start in August-September." There is also buzz that he will reunite with his Badlapur (2015) director Sriram Raghavan. "He is one of the best directors we have. There is some talk happening, so let's see."

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan is currently promoting his upcoming film, Kalank, along with the co-stars Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. In an interview with mid-day, the actor said: "Since it was a period film, initially, I could not identify with my character. Zafar is the way he is because of certain incidents that have happened during his childhood. So during the prep, I would sit with Abhishek for two hours and talk about Zafar and his back story. There is an air of arrogance to him. It was difficult to pick that up because I haven't played such a role so far."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates