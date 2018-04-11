Varun Dhawan had a tough time playing a hotel employee in Shoojit Sircar's October

Varun Dhawan revealed he experienced great difficulty preparing for his role as a member of the hospitality industry, as he required to stand for several hours without a break



Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming release October and is quite excited. He has stated on many occasions that he's working on a film of this calibre for the first time in his career. Varun remains confident that people would like the character he portrayed on screen. To prep for his role in the film Varun Dhawan went to Delhi, where he met a boy in a hotel's gym, who told him that he aspired to be a head chef but he was forced to do other work like gym training or room cleaning among other things and he was quite despondent as a result.

Varun Dhawan introduced him to director Shoojit Sircar, who loved his body language. He came to know that the boy would commute in a Scooty. Varun's character drives a bike in the film as a result. He studied him carefully for the role and even spoke to the hotel's management to allow to him to work as a chef in their kitchen.

Varun was then informed that the hotel had a process, where he would have to earn his opportunity to work in the kitchen as a chef, which happened at the end of the month. Varun Dhawan says he was happy for him when that happened.

Varun revealed he experienced great difficulty preparing for his role as a member of the hospitality industry, as he required to stand for several hours without a break. In fact, after many events, hotel workers often leave through the back door and lie down on the floor as their legs begin to hurt tremendously. Varun Dhawan has lauded their professionalism and the fact that they require to be well-dressed, neat and clean shaven all time and laments that they are still underpaid despite that.

Varun Dhawan starrer October releases on April 13.

