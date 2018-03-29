Varun Dhawan: I just want to entertain people

Varun Dhawan likes to work on different kinds of films because he is afraid of being typecast



Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan likes to work on different kinds of films because he is afraid of being typecast. "Whether it's a commercial film or an art movie, I just want to entertain people. Also, I cannot stay on one [kind of] movie for long, so if I do a serious film, I need to do a comedy film [after that]," says the actor.

Varun Dhawan has taken a break from the shooting schedule of Sui Dhaaga to launch a song from his upcoming film October in New Delhi. Varun, who is in the national capital to shoot "Sui Dhaaga", has taken time out of his current shooting schedule to launch "Tab bhi tu". The song highlights the complexity of the relationship between the leads -- essayed by Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu. The song has been sung by Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, composed by Anupam Roy and lyrics are given by Tanveer Ghazi, read a statement.

